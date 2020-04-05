Tensions erupt after Villagers clash in Nellore amid 144 section over coronavirus outbreak

Tension erupted after the people of three villages Lakshmipuram, Kothuru, and Vidavaluru of Nellore district clashed after the some of the villagers have barred other villagers from entering their territory amid section 144 invoked by the government to combat coronavirus. Villagers on the fear of spread of coronavirus have set up barricades at the borders of the villages and deployed some men to block the entry of the people. This has led to pelting of stones at each other and created tense atmosphere.

With the number of COVID-19 patients in the district stood at 32 as on April 5, more areas in Nellore district were declared as red zones in the wake of increasing positive cases for novel coronavirus.

On the other hand, the escalation of corona cases has intensified in the state. A total of 30 cases were reported till 10 PM on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 194 in the state. In a bulletin issued by the government at 6 pm on Saturday evening, it said that the number of corona cases reported in the state was 190. In the bulletin, the government stated that six new cases were reported in Guntur district and 10 cases were reported locally.