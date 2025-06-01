Thalliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, free travel in RTC for women soon: Minister

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy declared that the coalition government is implementing all promises made to the people during elections.

He announced that the Talliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhva, and the free travel in RTC buses for women schemes would be started very soon, while distributing pensions to beneficiaries in a door-to-door campaign.

The Minister visited Chilamkuru village in Kondapi constituency’s Marripudi mandal on Saturday as part of the ‘Pedala Sevalo’ government programme, personally distributing pensions to elderly citizens, disabled persons, and widows at their homes.

Speaking during the event, Minister Swamy said that the NDA coalition is moving forward with capable leadership while fulfilling election commitments. He highlighted several welfare initiatives being implemented as part of election promises, including increased pensions and four free LPG cylinders.

He explained that the free bus travel for women and the Annadaata Sukhibhava program, offering Rs 20000 combined with central government contributions, are to be implemented very soon. Under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, Swamy explained that benefits will be extended to all children in a family based on the number of children.

He said that the government plans to sanction houses for all eligible beneficiaries, with SC and BC beneficiaries receiving Rs 3.00 lakh, ST beneficiaries Rs 3.25lakh, and OC beneficiaries Rs 2.50 lakh for house construction.

The Minister said that the state government is spending Rs 2,718 crores on pensions statewide. In Prakasam district, Rs 124 crores are being spent, while Kondapi constituency accounts for Rs 18.19 crores, as Marripudi mandal receives Rs 2.38 crores, and Chilankuru village alone receives Rs 10.06 lakh in pension payments. The Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to public welfare and development, stating that welfare programs are being implemented at full scale across the state. RDO Keshavardhan Reddy, District Social Welfare Officer Lakshmanaayak, SC Corporation ED ArjunNaik, MPDO Jagadeeshwar Rao, Tahsildar Jwala Narasimha Rao, other officials, and local public representatives attended the programme.