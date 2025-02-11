The mysterious lifeline of Nellore's farmers

Nellore: In the heart of the erstwhile Nellore district, amidst the challenges faced by farmers elsewhere, the cultivators of 22 villages in Chillakuru mandal stand apart.

Their fields flourish, their lands remain hydrated, and their water worries are minimal—all thanks to a self-generating, mysterious canal known as ‘Sona Kaluva’ or the ‘Spring Canal.’

This 40-km-long perennial water source has puzzled locals and experts alike for generations. Unlike other irrigation sources dependent on government intervention, Sona Kaluva sustains itself without any known origin or end.

What makes it even more fascinating is that, even at the peak of summer, the canal does not dry up. Farmers and residents consider it a divine boon, referring to it as ‘Vara Prasadini’—a blessing that supports both agriculture and drinking water needs across the region.

The presence of Sona Kaluva has transformed the agricultural landscape of villages such as Varagali, Momidi, Punugunta Palem, Chinthavaram, Ballavolu, Nelapalli, Adepalle, and Lingavaram. Covering an expanse of approximately 30,000 acres, the canal allows farmers to cultivate their lands twice a year, growing crops like paddy and groundnut, ensuring rich yields and economic stability.

“We see Sona Kaluva as our mother, as it provides both wealth and health to our people. Its water is so sweet that we prefer drinking it over bottled water,” says E Venkatamma, a shopkeeper in Lingavaram. She notes that only employees working in power plants purchase bottled water, while locals rely on the canal’s natural purity.

Sona Kaluva’s presence is felt across a 40-km stretch, with different segments of the canal being known by distinct names. In Adepalle Ballavolu, it is called ‘Dakshina Sona,’ while in the Adepalle-Momidi stretch, it is known as ‘Momidi Sona.’ Other names include ‘Barava Sona’ in the Chinthavaram-Ballavolu region and ‘Kurrati Sona’ in the Ballavolu-Peenugula Penta stretch.

Even though the canal has a knee-deep water level throughout the year, heavy monsoons can cause the water level to rise to nearly 20 feet. Currently, in villages like Lingavaram, Chinthavaram, and Varagali, the water level stands at about four feet. While some parts of the canal are occasionally covered with water hyacinth, this does not seem to affect its natural replenishment.

Beyond its practical benefits, Sona Kaluva holds deep spiritual significance for the local population.

Many villagers believe the canal is a sacred gift from the divine. “We consider Sona Kaluva as a holy water body, a blessing from the Almighty. During Karthika Masam and other festive seasons, we take holy dips in its waters,” says Pangu Ganti Mallikarjuna Swamy, an Ayyappa devotee from Addepalle village.

The canal is so unique that its self-generating nature is considered a rare phenomenon, with only a few similar occurrences reported worldwide. Some small, naturally occurring tunnels in Rajasthan resemble this miraculous water source, but none match the grandeur and dependability of Sona Kaluva.

As researchers continue to be baffled by its origin, the people of these 22 villages remain eternally grateful for this natural wonder that sustains their lives, fields, and traditions.