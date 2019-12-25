The state must be ruled from one place: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Capital turmoil

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu spoke to media in a chit chat at Swarna Bharati Trust in Vijayawada. On this occasion he made interesting remarks regarding AP Capital. He said he was committed to decentralizing the development. After the formation of the state, central institutions have been set up in all areas.

He recalled his achievements of setting up of the central institutions in every district when he was the union minister. He was convinced that the rule should be from one place. "The chief minister office, the governing body and the high court and assembly should be at one place, " Venkaiah Naidu opined. However, he left the decision up to the state government.

He requested that his comments should not be seen in political angle. If asked by the Center on AP capital, he said he would make the same point. On English medium remarks, he stuck to his opinion of making Telugu as medium of instruction in government-run schools till primary education. "The Prime Minister has also spoken many times on the importance of the mother tongue, " Vice President asserted.