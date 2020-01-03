There are no stakes for the centre in states' capital issue: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy has responded to the ongoing capital stir in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, he told the reporters on Thursday that the state government is yet to decide on the proposal of the three capital. He reiterated that the capital issue falls within the state. and the centre has no stakes in the capital issue in any which way. "However, after the state government would announce the final decision, the centre would discuss it with party leaders and come up with an opinion," Kishan Reddy said.

He advised BJP leaders to remain restraint until the state government takes a final decision.

It is known the fact that the GN Rao Committee has given its report on capital and the development of the state while the BCG committee would present its report today. The state government has appointed the High Power Committee to study the reports of the above two committees, which will submit a report to the government by the end of January.

Later, the government would discuss it in the cabinet and will be introduced in the Assembly for a wide range of discussion. There are reports that the announcement will be made in three capitals as soon as it is approved. According to government sources, it takes two months to complete the process.