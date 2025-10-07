Live
Thieves tie woman, grandson with ropes, escape with 12 tolas of gold
Highlights
- Also steal Rs 3 lakh cash before fleeing in the family’s car
- Stolen car traced at Marikavalasa
Visakhapatnam: Tying up an old woman and her grandson in their house with ropes, a group of thieves stole 12 tolas of gold jewellery, over Rs 3 lakh cash and escaped in the family’s car from the residence.
The incident took place at Reddy Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Monday.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the incident spot.
The stolen car was traced at Marikavalasa as the thieves left the vehicle in the area. A case has been registered. The police are examining CCTV footage in the area to identify the robbers, while the investigation is in progress.
