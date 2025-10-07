  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Thieves tie woman, grandson with ropes, escape with 12 tolas of gold

Highlights

  • Also steal Rs 3 lakh cash before fleeing in the family’s car
  • Stolen car traced at Marikavalasa

Visakhapatnam: Tying up an old woman and her grandson in their house with ropes, a group of thieves stole 12 tolas of gold jewellery, over Rs 3 lakh cash and escaped in the family’s car from the residence.

The incident took place at Reddy Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Monday.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the incident spot.

The stolen car was traced at Marikavalasa as the thieves left the vehicle in the area. A case has been registered. The police are examining CCTV footage in the area to identify the robbers, while the investigation is in progress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick