Third phase of ration distribution on April 29: Suresh

Yerragondapalem: Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that the government is taking all necessary measures to contain and control the coronavirus in the State.

He distributed fruits and essential commodities to sanitary workers and poor families in Yerragondapalem and Tripurantakam mandals on Sunday and said that the government was extending all possible help to the poor and migrant people.

The Minister said that the government wishes that no poor people should suffer in the war against coronavirus. He pointed out that the government was distributing essential commodities to the white card holders through the rations shops and providing a financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

He said that the government had already supplied the ration for two times this month and would distribute it for the third time on April 29. He called upon the philanthropists to come forward along with the government in helping the poor.

Suresh has also assured the farmers that the government made arrangements to provide MSP to their crops. He said that they had set up Rythu Bharosa Centres for storage as well as to provide a marketing facility to the farmers' produce.

He asked the MGNREGS workers to maintain social distance while attending to work and said that they were being offered a wage of Rs 232 per day. He said that DWCRA women in Prakasam district had received a benefit of Rs 130 crore.