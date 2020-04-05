Three areas in Guntur city declared as red zones

Guntur: Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Guntur city, taking the total number of patients to 11. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Guntur district rose to 23.



While one patient is a resident of Autonagar in Guntur city, another belongs to Kummaripalem and the third patient to Buchaiah Nagar in Guntur city.

The GMC declared these areas as red zones.

The Guntur urban police are strictly implementing Prohibitory orders Section 144 CrPC, banning the assembly of more than five persons. Barricades were set up and the roads were closed at important centres in the red zones.

The GMC took all the steps to deliver vegetables and essential commodities at the doorsteps of people in the red zones. GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha on Saturday visited the red zone areas and inspected sanitation. She instructed the health workers to spray sodium hypochlorite in the red zones.

District Collector and GMC Special Officer I Samuel Anand Kumar reviewed the situation.

Meanwhile, Guntur urban SP P H D Rama Krishna visited the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri town and reviewed security arrangements.