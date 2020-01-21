Three Capital row: Amaravati farmers observe bandh against police lathi charge

With the approval of three capitals bill in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the farmers of Amaravati region have intensified the agitation on Tuesday. Following the bandh call given by Amaravati JAC against the police Laathi charge and proposal of three capitals, all the entrepreneurs, schools and private sector remained shut on Tuesday.

The farmer's relay fasting is continued in Krishnayapalem while the women are protesting in Uddandarayunipalem. Public groups and political parties in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Godavari districts, along with the capital villages, continue to raise concerns over the capital.

Despite the imposition of section 144 and Police act 30, the Amaravati farmers have come on to roads and protesting. However, the police have deployed huge forces in the Assembly premises and holding search operations following the Intelligence reports on the entry of anti-social elements into the Assembly. The police have arrested the protesters in large number from Tuesday morning.