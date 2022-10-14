Three dead after an overspeeding car hits the lorry in Ongole of Prakasam

A fatal road accident took place in Ongole of Prakasam district on Friday morning after a overspeeding car hit the lorry from behind leaving three persons traveling in the car die on the spot. The police have identified the deceased as Pawan Kumar, Srinu and Paramesh from Ongole.



However, it seems that all of them were returning from Chennai in Tamil Nadu when the accident happened near Ongole. The accident happened when they were about to reach home in five minutes leaving family members in tears.

On the other hand, it seems that the accident happened due to negligence of driver who is drowsy. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to RIMS Hospital in Ongole for post-mortem.