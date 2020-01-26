Three die, 1 hurt as ambulance overturns in Nellore

Nellore: Three persons including a woman died when the ambulance in which they were travelling overturned.

The incident took place at Racharlapadu village of Kodavalauru mandal on the Kolkata-Chennai National highway in the district.

The deceased were identified as Martin Filomena (85), A Victor (72) and M Vinay (25). According to sources, Filomena and Victor from Bogole village along with a Velugu worker Pushpa were returning to their native village after treatment at the cancer hospital located on GGH premises here.

When the ambulance had reached Racherlapadu on the highway it hit a divider and then overturned. In the accident, ambulance driver Vinay, Filomena and Victor died on the spot.

Velugu worker Pushparani who sustained injuries has been shifted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

Kodavaluru police who reached the spot collected information about the accident and registered a case.

They shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem.