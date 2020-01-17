Three died and two injured after a tractor turtles in Krishna district

Krishna: At least three died, two severely injured and several others sustained injuries in a major accident reportedly, at Jonnalagadda village in Nandigama Mandal of Krishna district early on Friday.

An agriculture tractor, which was carrying about 25 labourers rolled over, which led to the unfortunate incident. All the injured were shifted to a local government hospital for immediate treatment. All the labour belonged to Veldurthipadu village of Avanigadda Mandal.

According to the victims, the victims were going to Desinenipalem for works, when the accident happened.