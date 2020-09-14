Three govt. employees died in a ghastly road accident in West Godavari

In a ghastly road accident that took place in West Godavari district, three government employees were killed on the spot when the car overturned and fell into a canal.

Going into details, Tanuku Municipal Office Senior Assistant Shekhar Adiah, Velugu Department Subhashini and RTO Office Water boy Sreenu were killed in the incident while after a speeding car overturned and fell in Tanuku crop canal in West Godavari district.

The accident took place while the three were on their way to Tanuku office from Bhimavaram. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to pull the car out of the canal. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.

Locals gathered in the area as three people were killed at once. The deceased is said to be travelling from Bhimavaram to Tanuku every day to attend their duties. As part of this, they were on their way to the office on Monday when the accident happened.