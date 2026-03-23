Three killed, 4 injured in car collision at Yernagudem

Rajamahendravaram: Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident involving two cars near Yernagudem in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred when a car travelling from Rajamahendravaram towards Vijayawada crossed the road divider and rammed into another car coming from the opposite direction. The other vehicle was proceeding from Eluru towards Rajamahendravaram, while the car that caused the mishap was reportedly heading from Kakinada to Kanigiri. In the collision, Siyadula Satyanarayana and Mamidala Narayanamurthy, both residents of Kakinada, and Mohammed Syed Chitti of Eluru died on the spot, police said.

Four persons, Balla Chittibabu, Yandakuduti Vijaya, Kotni Venkata Rao and Godugupati Raghavulu, all from Kakinada, sustained injuries in the accident.

Devarapalli Circle Inspector Nageswara Nayak and Sub-Inspector Subrahmanyam rushed to the spot, examined the scene and supervised rescue operations. The injured were shifted in ambulances to the Government Hospital at Gopalapuram for treatment. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.