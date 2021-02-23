Three killed in road mishap in Guntur

Guntur: Three persons including a boy were killed on the spot when the Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling hit a road side tree at Sivapuram village under Vinukonda Mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, Bolero was carrying twenty-three agriculture workers.

When the vehicle reached Sivapuram village, the driver of the vehicle suddenly slipped into sleep and lost control over the vehicle and hit the road side tree. As a result, two agriculture workers and a boy died on the spot. Twenty agriculture workers who were injured have been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

Vinukonda police registered the case and took up an investigation. The Deceased hailed from Yemmiganoor in Kurnool district.