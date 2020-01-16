Three men gang-raped a dumb girl in Madhya Pradesh
Rewa: In a horrific incident, a dumb girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The incident came into light when the victim's family members approached the police.
According to the sources, As usual, the girl went to a local grocery store, where she was stopped by three persons, dragged her into a vehicle and raped her.
Somehow, the victim managed to escape from them and disclosed the matter with the family members. Immediately, they lodged a complaint at the police station. Over the receipt of information, the police registered a case and arrested the three accused which includes a minor and investigating further.
16 Jan 2020 1:48 PM GMT