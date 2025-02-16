Three of a family killed in road accident in Palnadu district

A tragic accident near Pedanemalipuri in the Rajupalem mandal of Palnadu district has resulted in the deaths of three family members, casting a deep shadow of sorrow over the community. The incident occurred shortly after the family departed from Hyderabad, destined for an auspicious event in Maddipadu, Prakasam district.

The victims, identified as Sheikh Nazima (50), and her two sons, Sheikh Noorullah (26) and Sheikh Habibullah (24), were traveling in their car when it was struck by a lorry. All three individuals hailed from Kothapalli in Maddipadu mandal.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene following reports of the accident, recovering the bodies of the deceased. Those injured in the incident were promptly transported to a private hospital for medical treatment. The tragic event led to significant traffic congestion in the area, prompting police to regulate the flow of vehicles.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, with a case officially registered. The local community mourns the loss of the family, as the accident serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers on the road