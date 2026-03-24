Three youth detained in Vijayawada over suspicious activities

Vijayawada: Officials from the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, along with the NTR district police commissionerate, detained three youth in Vijayawada on Monday over alleged suspicious activities linked to extremist content.

Acting on credible information, three special teams conducted simultaneous raids at different locations, Wynchipet, Mahanthi Puram and Bhavanipuram. A large number of police personnel, including senior officials, participated in the coordinated operation.

During the searches, which began at 10.30 am in Wynchipet and lasted several hours, officials conducted thorough checks of the residences and seized documents and digital material suspected to be linked to extremist activities. Subsequently, searches were carried out in Mahanthi Puram and Bhavanipuram until the evening. The three individuals were later taken into custody for further questioning.

According to sources, the youths were allegedly sharing content linked to terrorism through mobile applications, including WhatsApp.

Authorities are also investigating claims that they posted objectionable status updates and images involving weapons and certain individuals.

Police officials have stated that a detailed investigation is underway to verify the nature and extent of their activities. Further information is expected to be released following preliminary interrogation and analysis of the seized material.

However, police officials have not yet confirmed the alleged links to extremist activities.