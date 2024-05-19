Live
Just In
Three youths drown in Godavari river in Konaseema, one body still missing
Three youths from Ravulapalen in Kothapet constituency of Ambedkar Konaseema district tragically drowned in the Godavari river on Sunday. Ishwar Reddy (20), Sampath Reddy (16) and Jayakumar (17) had gone swimming in the river when the incident occurred.
While two bodies have been recovered, one body is still missing. The fourth youth, Rajesh, who had also been swimming with them, managed to make it back to the shore safely.
Upon receiving the news, the police immediately rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. The firemen and local swimmers are assisting in the search for the missing body.
The families of the victims are in shock and devastated by the tragic incident. The authorities are urging caution to all those planning to swim in rivers or water bodies, especially during the monsoon season when water levels tend to be high and currents strong.