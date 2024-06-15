Three Youths Killed in Road Accident on Bangalore-Tirupati National Highway

In a tragic incident on the Bangalore-Tirupati National Highway, three youths lost their lives in a fatal road accident. The victims, identified as Pawan, Manju, and Charan from village, were on their way to Kanipakam to buy a cake for a friend's birthday when their bike collided with a mini lorry near Cherlopalli.

The accident occurred when a vehicle, later identified as an Eicher, was traveling in the wrong direction and crashed into the bike carrying the three friends. The impact was so severe that the victims died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Chittoor government hospital by the taluk police for further procedures. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case regarding the accident.

The tragic news has left the residents of Bangurapalem mandal's Ocean village in shock, as the loss of Pawan, Manju, and Charan has deeply saddened their friends and family members.