TIDCO houses to be handed over to beneficiaries

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation will hand over completed TIDCO houses to beneficiaries on Tuesday at NTR Colony, located on Jagannathagattu, according to Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath. Speaking to The Hans India on Monday after inspecting the finished housing units, the Commissioner said the initiative aligns with the State government’s objective of providing permanent housing to eligible poor families. As part of this effort, 144 houses constructed in Blocks 239, 240, and 241 have been readied for allotment, with all necessary arrangements completed for a smooth handover.

The Commissioner explained that a total of 976 TIDCO houses are to be handed over at NTR Colony. In the first phase, 187 houses have already been allotted to beneficiaries. In the current phase, the remaining 144 houses in the identified blocks will be formally handed over on Tuesday by State Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath, along with Members of Parliament Bastipati Nagaraju and Byreddy Shabari, and MLAs Gowru Charitha Reddy and Boggula Dastagiri. He noted that the programme marks a significant step towards improving living standards for economically weaker sections.

Highlighting the quality of construction, the Commissioner stated that the TIDCO houses were built using modern technology and to high-quality standards. Essential infrastructure such as drinking water supply, electricity, roads, drainage, sanitation, and transport connectivity has already been provided, enabling beneficiaries to move in immediately. He added that the remaining houses in the colony would be handed over in phases as construction work is completed. Public Health Officer Dr. Naga Prasad, TIDCO officials Penchalaiah, Madhu, Sanitation Inspector Hussain, Electrical Supervisor Jagadish, and others were present during the inspection.