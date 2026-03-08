TiECon focused on strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystem in AP

Visakhapatnam: ‘TiEConVizag 2026’, a flagship entrepreneurial conference, brought entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, policymakers, students and aspiring founders from across India on to a platform. The two-day conference created a vibrant platform to explore the future of entrepreneurship, technology and innovation in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

Kalyan Muppaneni, president of TiE Vizag emphasised the importance of strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh and positioning Visakhapatnam as a hub.

As keynote speakers, Shailender Kumar, managing Director of Oracle India, Tapan Singhel, managing director and CEO of Bajaj General Insurance highlighted the role of technology, digital infrastructure and entrepreneurship in shaping India’s economic future. Recognising his outstanding contribution to business and regional development, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prabhu Kishore, chairman and founder of Varun Group.

The panel discussions and keynote sessions covered topics such as the future of venture capital in India, AI and data centre infrastructure and emerging opportunities for startups. Industry leaders from venture capital firms, technology companies and consulting organisations shared their insights on where smart capital is flowing and how India’s startup ecosystem is evolving.

The conference also covered the topics on innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership with a focus on women leadership, innovation and global markets. Thampy Koshy, managing director and CEO of ONDC and Murali Bukkapatnam, former chairman and trustee of TiE Global shared perspectives on digital commerce, entrepreneurship, and the evolving startup landscape in India. Organised by TiE Vizag at GITAM Deemed to be University, the conference concluded on Saturday. The conference saw over 700 global delegates, 50-plus speakers and multiple industry tracks, creating meaningful conversations pertaining to AI, data centres, agritech, manufacturing, women entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.