Tiffin centre owner in Vijayawada tests positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic is shaking the Andhra Pradesh with number of positive cases increased to 473 according to the bulletin released on Tuesday. As per the bulletin, 34 new cases were registered today off which 16 were reported in Guntur district, 8 in Krishna district, 7 in Kurnool district and two in Anantapur district and one case was registered in Nellore district. There were 109 cases in Guntur district alone.

Meanwhile, a tiffin centre owner in Vijayawada is reported to have affected with coronavirus, which has become a serious concern in the city. The person who was infected with the virus has been identified as a resident of Ranigarithota. The victim has got transmitted the virus from a panipuri vendor and is said to be undergoing treatment. The authorities have already declared the area as a red zone.

While the Lockdown is strictly enforced in Ranigarithota Garden with the police taking strict action to ensure that the no one has come outside. Sanitation is being undertaken throughout the area. The survey has already been completed with the help of volunteers and many of them were placed in the Quarantine as a precautionary measures.

The central government on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the dreadful virus. However, it is said that there would be relaxation to some sectors after April 20 depending on the situation.