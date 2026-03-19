Tiger movement triggers panic in agency villages

Rajamahendravaram: A tiger that has been roaming across parts of Kakinada district for the past several days continues to evade forest officials and rescue teams, creating anxiety in the agency, sub-plan and rural areas. The big cat, which has been moving in the sub-plan agency region, has been displaying unpredictable movement patterns for nearly a week, frequently shifting back and forth beyond the expectations of officials. Despite extensive combing operations by forest staff, Hanuman teams, and rescue units, there has been no success in capturing it.

On Tuesday, forest officials traced the tiger’s presence to Chitikela Konda in the Bavuruvaka Reserve Forest, where it is believed to have taken shelter. However, its exact location could not be confirmed on Wednesday, with officials suspecting that it is still within the reserve forest limits. As the animal is believed to have had sufficient prey, it is likely to remain in the hilly terrain for some more time. Villages located within the reserve forest limits are gripped by fear. Residents of Taduvai, Doparthi, Bavuruvaka, Ommangi, Kothuru, and Masapalli have been alerted by forest authorities. Movement has been restricted in certain areas, and checkpoints have been set up to ensure public safety.

The tiger had earlier moved through forest areas of Papi Hills in Polavaram district and the surrounding regions of Rampachodavaram and Rajavommangi for about 11 days before reaching Dharapalli waterfalls in Prathipadu mandal on March 13. Over the past week, it has been freely roaming in parts of Prathipadu and Sankhavaram mandals, reportedly attacking and feeding on livestock. After circling several agency villages, the tiger returned to the Bavuruvaka Reserve Forest and is now believed to have camped on Chitikela Konda. Forest officials have intensified efforts to capture it safely. Rescue and Hanuman teams have been deployed along the Bavuruvaka–Taduvai road near the hill. A total of 11 Hanuman special teams and three tranquilising teams are engaged in the operation, with technical surveillance in place to track the tiger’s movement and ensure safe capture once it descends from the hill.

The operation is being monitored by State Forest Department Advisor D Mallikarjuna Rao, District Forest Officer Ramachandra Rao, Yeleswaram Forest Range Officer Durgaram Prasad, and forest official SSR Varaprasad Rao. Officials said the tiger has travelled nearly 300 kilometres over the past 18 days and has attacked around 15 cattle so far, raising concern among villagers and authorities alike.