Tiger roams near Yeleru Reservoir in Polavaram

A tiger has been spotted roaming in the catchment area of the Yeleru Reservoir. Tracks have been found in the border regions of Polavaram and Kakinada districts. Forest officials stated that the large feline is active around Gottuvanipalem in Addathigala Mandal and Marriveedu in Yeleswaram Mandal.

Residents of Addathigala, Yeleswaram, and Rajavommangi Mandals have been advised to remain vigilant. The tiger was tracked using a radio collar, but difficult terrain has hampered efforts to capture it.

Despite the preparation of cages, the tiger has not approached them.