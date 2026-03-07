  1. Home
News

Tiger roams near Yeleru Reservoir in Polavaram

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 10:57 AM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image

A tiger has been spotted roaming in the catchment area of the Yeleru Reservoir. Tracks have been found in the border regions of Polavaram and Kakinada districts. Forest officials stated that the large feline is active around Gottuvanipalem in Addathigala Mandal and Marriveedu in Yeleswaram Mandal.

Residents of Addathigala, Yeleswaram, and Rajavommangi Mandals have been advised to remain vigilant. The tiger was tracked using a radio collar, but difficult terrain has hampered efforts to capture it.

Despite the preparation of cages, the tiger has not approached them.

Tags

Tiger Movement AlertYeleru Reservoir AreaPolavaram Kakinada Forest RegionsAddathigala Yeleswaram MandalsWildlife MonitoringAndhra Pradesh
