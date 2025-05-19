Tiranga Rally held in Kadiri to honour Indian army’s valour

Kadiri: In celebration of the Indian Army’s successful Operation Sindhoor and to showcase the nation’s military valor, a grand Tiranga Rally was organized under the leadership of Kadiri MLA Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.

Citizens from all walks of life, cutting across political, caste, and religious lines, actively participated in the rally, waving the national flag with pride. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the youth, who expressed their support for the Indian Armed Forces. As part of the rally, heartfelt tributes were paid to the late Murali Naik, a brave soldier from the district who laid down his life for the nation. His courage and sacrifice were remembered as a symbol of inspiration for all Indian citizens.