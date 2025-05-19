Live
- 3 killed as car plunges into well
- TDP finalises venue for 44th Mahanadu in Kadapa
- Dr Sreekanth Babu takes charge as TUDA Secretary
- Mango Season Is Here— But is it Naturally Ripe or Chemically Rushed?
- Ceasefire: A strategy imperative for peace and unity
- The President has raised critical and controversial questions, but why?
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2025
- Bipartisan outreach will help India’s case against Pakistan
- Rs 162.54 cr released for Munneru-Paleru link canal
- TGSED issues proceedings on admission age for class 1 for 2025-26
Tiranga Rally held in Kadiri to honour Indian army’s valour
Highlights
In celebration of the Indian Army’s successful Operation Sindhoor and to showcase the nation’s military valor, a grand Tiranga Rally was organized under the leadership of Kadiri MLA Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.
Kadiri: In celebration of the Indian Army’s successful Operation Sindhoor and to showcase the nation’s military valor, a grand Tiranga Rally was organized under the leadership of Kadiri MLA Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad.
Citizens from all walks of life, cutting across political, caste, and religious lines, actively participated in the rally, waving the national flag with pride. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the youth, who expressed their support for the Indian Armed Forces. As part of the rally, heartfelt tributes were paid to the late Murali Naik, a brave soldier from the district who laid down his life for the nation. His courage and sacrifice were remembered as a symbol of inspiration for all Indian citizens.
Next Story