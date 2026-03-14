Tirumala laddu row: SC refuses to entertain plea on 'misinformation'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking action against individuals or organisations allegedly spreading misinformation through posters or public statements about the Tirumala laddu controversy. The top court, on October 4, 2024, set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people", while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground".

On Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said a criminal case has been registered in the matter, and the probe is going on.

"Why you have become an expert... Go and tell the authorities," the bench told the petitioner's counsel. The CJI said whatever the investigating agency finds, it would place it before the concerned court. It noted that the petition was nothing but an attempt to reinforce the defence plea in a criminal case that has been registered against the suspects, and the probe is entrusted to an investigating agency. "We are not inclined to entertain this petition, especially when the investigation is going on," it said.

The bench said the petitioner or any other interested person can submit materials in their possession to the probe agency for the purpose of taking the investigation to a logical conclusion. The plea sought a direction to Andhra Pradesh to take immediate action against individuals or organisations spreading misinformation through hoardings, posters or public statements. It also sought a direction for an independent monitoring mechanism to ensure law and order and prevent mob violence arising from political or religious provocation.

On February 23, the apex court declined to restrain a one-member committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government from reviewing an independent Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

The controversy raged after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row. The YSR Congress Party had accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains, while the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state had circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.