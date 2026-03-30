Tirumala laddus dispatched for Vontimitta Kalyanam

Tirumala: Around 300 Srivari Sevaks were involved in the packing of 85,000 Srivari laddus which were dispatched to Vontimitta in Kadapa district on Sunday. Under the supervision of Estates Officer of Tirumala and DyEO Parakamani(I/C) Venkateswarulu and his team of office staff, the packing activity of Tirumala Laddus commenced at 8am and continued till 1pm.

Speaking on the occasion, the Estates Officer said under the instructions of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO M Ravichandra and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, over 200 women sevaks and about 100 men sevaks performed this sacred activity with utmost devotion for nearly five hours and completed the packing, lifting and dispatch of 85,000 laddus to Vontimitta on time, he added.

These laddus will be distributed to the devotees attending Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled on April 01 at Vontimitta, he maintained.

TTD Srivari Seva Sadan staff were also present.