Tirumala Police holds naka bandhi ahead of Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: Ahead of annual Brahmotsavam, the Tirumala police conducted Naka Bandhi in Balaji Nagar in Tirumala on Saturday where about 1,058 residences to find out unauthorised people living in the area.

Tirumala DSP Vijaya Shekar who led the five hours long Naka Bandhi, later told media persons that 13 two wheelers without documents was seized and also 13 people were summoned for further enquiry who were found living unauthorisely in houses.

About 72 persons including Tirumala police, TTD Vigilance, fire, TTD Revenue and other departments took part in the nakabandi held from 5:am to 9:30 am.

The teams divided into 7 batches and began seaches in 1,058 houses in Balaji Nagar area and also verified the documents.

Local police and Vigilance said as part of strengthening security measures and precautionary, the Naka Bandhi was conducted.