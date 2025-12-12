Tirumala politics heat up ahead of elections: Bhumana

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has spoken out on the ongoing political issues surrounding Tirupati and Tirumala. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of exploiting Tirumala politics to target former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a press meet in Tirupati on Thursday.

Bhumana said that ahead of elections, issues such as Tirumala Laddu adulteration, Parakamani (holy offerings), and temple donated clothes are being falsely portrayed as corruption to damage YSR Congress Party’s image.

He warned that TTD will likely continue to be used as a political platform for several more years.

Commenting on recent events, including Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede disturbance, Karunakar mentioned that although a judicial inquiry was held, no report or action has been made public so far. In the laddu controversy, he pointed out that despite Supreme Court intervention and investigations into Chandrababu’s offensive remarks, no political arrests have taken place.

He emphasised that accusations against him and others are baseless. He also criticised Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly harming the sanctity of Tirumala temple and accused him of spreading false propaganda through religious issues for political gains.

The YSRCP leader highlighted that during BR Naidu’s chairmanship, many new controversies arose that were previously unheard of.