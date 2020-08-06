Tirumala: Seven Hills resonate with chants of Sundarakanda shlokas

Tirumala: The entire environs of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara resonated to the rhythmic chants of Sundarakanda Pathanam held with grandeur at Nada Neerajana Mandapam on Thursday. With this fete, the Mantra Parayanam mulled by TTD entered in its 119th day, while Sundarakanda 57th day.

About 200 Vedic scholars from various institutions based in Tirupati and Tirumala recited the 227 Shlokas from Dwitiya Sarga (second chapter) to Sapthama Sarga (seventh chapter) while the TTD officials and devotees who participated in the Parayan also joined the chorus adding more tempo to the mass recitation, marking the completion of the Payanam of seven sargas from Sundarakanada of Valmiki Ramayan .

TTD SVBC on its part provided the printed copies of the shlokas for the devotees' ready reference and to render the slokas with ease adding to the devotional flow that was palpable everywhere on the holy hills.