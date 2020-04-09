Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam delivers Ayurvedic medicines to contain coronavirus

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has come forward to extend its hand to the government to tackle coronavirus spread. The TTD has manufactured Ayurveda tablets to contain the corona pandemic. The SV Ayurvedic College, SV Ayurveda Hospital and Ayurvedic Pharmacy, under the auspices of TTD have prepared five types of medicines, Rakshagna Doopam, Pavitra, Gandoosham, Nimbanasyam and Amatha tablets. TTD JEO Basantkumar released these.

The TTD officials said the Ayurvedic tablets would be distributed in phases for the staff. TTD says that these medicines such as Rakshagna Doopam is used as disinfectants, Gandoosham as gargling the mouth, Nimbanasyam for nasal drops, and amatha for increasing immune.

In the meanwhile, as a sigh of relief, Andhra Pradesh reported zero Coronavirus positive cases in the last 12 hours, confirmed the State COVID Nodal officer Arja Srikanth in a statement on Thursday. With this, there are 348 positive cases in the state. The State government transferred ten deputy collectors to State COVID Control Room for effective monitoring, containment and prevention of virus spread.