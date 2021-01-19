Tirumala: TTD chief donates cow to Ksheeraramam temple

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Monday donated a cow and calf to the famous Ksheeraramam temple in West Godavari.

Speaking on the occasion, he said as part promotion of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, TTD has taken up a unique programme called Gudiko Gomata by presenting a cow and calf to every temple as part of the mission. He also said TTD is also constructing 500 temples in SC, ST and BC colonies in the state.

Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, local public representatives, temple authorities were also present, according to a TTD release on Monday.