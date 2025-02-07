Live
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
- Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
- RG Kar: Calcutta HC rejects admissibility of Bengal govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict
- Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments
- Wordle Tips: Clues for February 7th, 2025 Answer
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025
- Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case
- Winning U19 Women’s T20 WC is the happiest moment I’ve ever felt, says Parunika Sisodia
Just In
Tirumala witnesses devotees rush, to take ten hours for Sarvadarshans
The revered hill of Tirumala, home to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, also known as the Kaliyuga God, is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees eager...
The revered hill of Tirumala, home to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, also known as the Kaliyuga God, is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees eager to seek darshan. Currently, devotees are lined up in 23 compartments, with wait times extending to significant durations.
Reports indicate that devotees are facing waits of up to 10 hours for general darshan, while those opting for time slot darshan experience a wait of approximately 4 hours. Moreover, those who have acquired special darshan tickets worth Rs 300 are still facing waits of 3 to 4 hours.
In a remarkable turnout yesterday, 58,908 devotees received darshan, contributing to a revenue of Rs 3.23 crore in offerings to the Srivari hundi, according to officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).