Tirumala witnesses devotees rush, to take ten hours for Sarvadarshans

The revered hill of Tirumala, home to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, also known as the Kaliyuga God, is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees eager to seek darshan. Currently, devotees are lined up in 23 compartments, with wait times extending to significant durations.

Reports indicate that devotees are facing waits of up to 10 hours for general darshan, while those opting for time slot darshan experience a wait of approximately 4 hours. Moreover, those who have acquired special darshan tickets worth Rs 300 are still facing waits of 3 to 4 hours.

In a remarkable turnout yesterday, 58,908 devotees received darshan, contributing to a revenue of Rs 3.23 crore in offerings to the Srivari hundi, according to officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).