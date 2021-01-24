Tirupati: APIIC MD offers all support to Sri City in attracting investments

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Vice Chairman & Managing Director K Raveen Kumar Reddy paid a visit to Sri City on Sunday. Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, gave him a detailed presentation on the world -class integrated business city.

Highlighting its unique features, he summarised the impact of Sri City on the economic development of the region, which was considered backward until recent past.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by Sri City management in developing such a mega industrial park in a backward region, he expressed happiness as nearly 190 industries have already invested in Sri City and offering livelihood to more than 50,000 people. He offered his full support to Sri City for attracting more investments.

He reviewed the status of land related issues and listened to the suggestions made for improving the 'ease of doing business'. Following the meeting, he went round the campus and observed the blooming industrial activity.

Kazumi Ikarashi, MD, Prime Median Limited, a Japanese manufacturing company of electrical equipment, which is keen to invest in the state, has accompanied the MD, APIIC and evinced keen interest in knowing more about Sri City. IL Ram, Zonal Manager, APIIC was also present.