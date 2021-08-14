  • Menu
Tirupati: Case against 18 people for spreading fake news on TTD

Highlights

  • 18 booked for spreading false news on TTD.
  • The posts were shared on the Twitter handle of Jana Sena party and Facebook and Twitter handle of a user.

As many as 18 people were booked for spreading fake news through the social media platforms that the Andhra Pradesh government had pledged 1,500 kilograms of gold belonging to TTD to State Bank of India and obtained a loan.

The posts were shared on the Twitter handle of Jana Sena party and Facebook and Twitter handle of a user. The post was shared by another 16 users from their Twitter accounts.

The post read, "AP government has taken a loan by pledging 1,500 kilograms of gold belonging to TTD. Save yourself first before saving the people."

The Vigilance officials lodged a complaint with the Tirupati east police station stating that the posts are hurting the sentiments of devotees and inciting hatred.

