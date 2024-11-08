Live
- Govt criticised for failing to implement free sand policy
- CM Naidu virtually lays foundation for electrical substation
- We are united, you can’t break Congress
- Congress juggernaut unstoppable
- Free edn, Dharavi project scrapping
- Vemulawada Kidnap: Elderly Woman Abducted Over a Dispute, Two Arrested, Four Others at Large
- Rules for govt jobs can't be changed midway unless prescribed: SC
- ED raids e-com players over FEMA violations
- All set for CM’s walkathon push to Musi rejuvenation
- SEEPC survey: 13 lakh houses listed across GHMC
Just In
Tirupati Co-op bank auctions immovable properties
Highlights
Tirupati: Auction for the sale of nine immovable properties was held on Thursday at the premises of Tirupati Co-operative Bank’s head office. The...
Tirupati: Auction for the sale of nine immovable properties was held on Thursday at the premises of Tirupati Co-operative Bank’s head office. The event was organised by the bank Managing Director A Sivakumar, along with authorised officer V Venkatesh.
Chief managers, managers P Vinod Babu and M Chandrababu and other officials participated in the proceedings.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS