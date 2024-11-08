  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati Co-op bank auctions immovable properties

Tirupati Co-op bank auctions immovable properties
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Auction for the sale of nine immovable properties was held on Thursday at the premises of Tirupati Co-operative Bank’s head office. The...

Tirupati: Auction for the sale of nine immovable properties was held on Thursday at the premises of Tirupati Co-operative Bank’s head office. The event was organised by the bank Managing Director A Sivakumar, along with authorised officer V Venkatesh.

Chief managers, managers P Vinod Babu and M Chandrababu and other officials participated in the proceedings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick