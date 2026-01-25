Tirupati collectorate glows in tricolour ahead of R-Day

Tirupati: The Tirupati district collectorate was illuminated in vibrant tricolour lights on Saturday evening as part of the build-up to the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26. The key administrative complex was decked up in saffron, white and green hues, creating a striking visual against the night sky and drawing the attention of passers-by.

The special illumination symbolised national pride and paid tribute to the values enshrined in the Constitution. Officials said the decorative lighting would remain in place through Republic Day as the district gears up for official ceremonies, including the flag-hoisting and cultural programmes on January 26.