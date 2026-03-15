Tirupati cops bag top State award for crime detection

Tirupati: The district police have won prestigious State-level ‘ABCD’ award for excellence in crime detection.

The ‘Award for Best in Crime Detection’ (ABCD) is given to top police officers, who solve key cases across the State for every three months.

For October–December quarter, the team from Renigunta sub-division Gajulamandyam police station bagged the award for effectively solving a murder case.

They investigated an unidentified body from all angles, identified it, confirmed it as murder, arrested the accused, and sent them to remand, earning State-level award.

At DGP office in Mangalagiri, State DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, presented the ABCD award and cash prize to Renigunta Sub-Division PO Y Srinivasa Rao, Renigunta Rural Inspector Manjunath Reddy, Tiruchanur SI Sudhakar, and crime team staff. District SP L Subba Rayudu congratulated the Renigunta sub-division DSP team for their efficienty and quick investigation.