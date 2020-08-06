Tirupati: Coronavirus changes small income groups' lifestyle

Tirupati: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought many lifestyle changes among low-income group people in the city. Due to the crisis, many private schools and colleges sacked their employees from this academic year. At the same time, many small and medium industries have also downsized the employees' number in the city surroundings. This situation has created concern among the low-income groups and below middle-class sections for survival. Inevitably they were turned as fruits, senitisers, face masks and mobile phone accessories sales vendors on roadside platforms.



Many people were seen waiting on the roadside platform for customers to sell their products like fruits, fresh vegetables, sanitisers, gloves and masks with small investments. Highly educated persons are also changing their lifestyle for existence. According to city hawker association information, more than 1,000 people were lost their employment in different fields and turned as roadside vendors. Few people are selling food in take away mode.

In the city, Karakambadi-Tirupati road, SV University Road, Tiruchanuru Road, RC Puram Roads are busy with these new businesses. Many people invest Rs 2,000-3,000 per day for purchasing vegetables, fruits in the main market and sell purchased vegetables at retail prices on roadside platforms at selected locations.

T Shaker, an MBA graduate who was previously worked as sales supervisor in a reputed private chocolate company one month ago, lost his job as part of the company downsizing employees. Now he is a roadside vendor and selling vegetables on a platform at Thatithopu.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said that "Every day I am investing Rs 3,000 for buying vegetables at the main market and bringing them to Thatithopu and selling to customers on marginal profit. I have been spending time from morning 4 am to 11 am for this. Through this business, I am earning Rs 600-800 a day."

In another case study, N Raju, an youth, lost his employment in a private factory and started selling mobile accessories, face masks on RC Puram road with small investment. One senior journalist, who lost his job in a private TV channel started packaged drinking water sales.