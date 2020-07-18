Tirupati: Covid patients complain of poor-quality food

Tirupati: Complaints from inmates of Srinivasam that COVID-19 patients were not getting quality food and videos sent by them going viral on social media had pushed the official machinery into an embarrassing situation.

Similar complaints had come from Madhavam and Padmavati Nilayam and Ruia Hospital, where Corona patients are being treated.

The patients have been saying that they were not being supplied nutritious food and it was tasteless.

They also said that they were not getting hot water to drink.

This forced District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam to make a surprise visit to Srinivasam on Saturday. They interacted with the patients to know what their grievances were.

The Collector also tasted the items being prepared there. He said the patients have not made any complaints to the Collector on the quality of food though some have suggested that something else be provided in place of curd rice for dinner. However, he found that the food to the patients was being supplied in packets instead of plates. He directed the authorities to ensure that food was supplied in plates. Some had even complained about poor ventilation.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Joint Collector said that they have been taking utmost care in providing nutritious food to Covid patients. About a week ago, there was a problem with food in Srinivasam as the regular contractor tested positive. The problem has now been resolved.

He said apart from the prescribed menu, additional snacks are being provided daily for two times through MEPMA. Trainee IAS officer Vishnu Charan has been monitoring these aspects at Srinivasam and he is being assisted by two senior officers.