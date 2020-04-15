Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy hits back at Naidu for seeking his dismissal

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy came down heavily on Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for seeking his dismissal.

Sharply reacting to Naidu, for his objectionalble and insulting remarks against the Muslim community, Naryana Swamy said it was not proper on the part of Naidu to rekindle the issue even after he tendered public apology seeking the Muslims to forgive him for the comments he made against them.

"I spoke to the leaders of the Muslims in the district expressing my regrets and also to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy explaining the issue and convinced them.

But Naidu with an ulterior motive raked up the issue only to create rift between Muslims and others in the society and also trying his best to derive political mileage on the issues which was closed with the Muslims also accepting my apology,'' he said asserting that Daliths and Muslims are like brothers as theyare one family.

Speaking to media after the video-conference with the Chief Minister here on Tuesday, Narayana Swamy reminded that it was the YSRCP and Jagan Mohan Reddy in particularly doing their best for SC, ST, BC and Minorities which was evident with giving Deputy CM post to these communities, he affirmed that he too on his part since his political entry striving for Muslims development.

"I prayed Allah also to get rid of COVID-19," he said accusing Naidu of blowing the issue as he has no other issue to irk the government.

It may be noted here that Narayana Swamy speaking to media here on Friday blamed the Muslims (Delhi returnees) responsible for flaring up of coronavirus in the state but later withdraw his remarks and also apologised to the Muslims.

Pachayat Raj Minister Ramachandra Reddy in an effort to defend Narayana Swamy said that no one is ready to believe Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media, Reddy said that it was Naidu who tried to create legal hurdles when Y S Rajasekhar Reddy provided 5 per cent reservation to Muslims revealing that he has no love for them.