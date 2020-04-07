Tirupati: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy urged people to Pray from home

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that in this critical hour people should stop going to places of worship and pray from their homes to help the administration to effectively check spreading of Covid19.

Citing Kurnool which now tops in Covid-19 cases in the state, he said that it was painful to see the district facing grim situation and everyone should cooperate to see coronovirus disease contained in Chittoor district. He attended a review meeting in the district along with other Ministers and officials on Monday.

Later, Panchayat Raj minister Peddyreddy Ramachandra Reddy asked the police to be more tough for strict maintenance of lockdown rules and ensure social distance among customers, who are out to buy essential commodities. He also asked shopkeepers to ensure safety measures to curtail the spread of killer virus.

SVIMS director-cum-Vice-chancellor B Vengamma claimed that SVIMS laboratory which has been designated as quality control lab is receiving 20 cases daily from Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Pakasam districts besides Telangana for tests. She said that the hospital was equipped with 150 beds to specially attend to Covid-19 cases with sufficient number of ventilators available in the hospital.

She said latest facility of automatic machine capable of testing 90 samples in three hours was available and getting this facility will help to speed up the process of testing.

Collector N Bharat Gupta said all the 17 Covid 19 positive cases including 14 Delhi returnees are undergoing treatment in the state Covid 19 hospital here and added that the family members of Delhi returnees tested negative in the tests. He said the OP in SVRR will be shifted to Sri Padmavathi Women Medical college of SVIMS which is now the state Covid Hospital for administrative convenience.

The ministers also asked the collector to take necessary steps for the famers to get remunerative price for their produce including musk melon, tomato and paddy. Covid 19 district observer RP Sisodia, revenue, police and medical personnel also attended the second meeting of the task force set up for Covid 19 in the district.