Tirupati: Dismal show at Covid inoculation raises eyebrows

Tirupati: Those who were expected to become brand ambassadors for Covid vaccination themselves seem to be lacking confidence. This was evident from the poor turnout of health workers who were identified for taking the jab during the Phase-1 of inoculation.

In the run-up to the mega programme, it was widely felt that doctors' fraternity was eagerly waiting to get the jab and the allotted 100 vaccines per day to each centre may not be sufficient.

But the targeted beneficiaries surprised the officials by showing their reluctance to reach the session sites on Monday. Since no abnormalities were reported on Day 1 of vaccination, it was expected that the situation would improve on Day 2 and all those whose names figured in the list for vaccination would turn up at the centres.

But in Chittoor district, as against the turnout of 72.3 per cent on Day 1, only 50.6 per cent of the health workers came to take the vaccine on Sunday and it further went down to 50 percent on Monday.

The medical and health department has analysed the reasons for the poor show. It showed that 255 persons out of total 1,283 absentees on Day 2 expressed their unwillingness for vaccination out of fear, while another 235 wanted to wait and see. There were 50 feeding mothers out of those enrolled and 31 pregnant women who could not be given the shot.

More than 600 people have cited various other reasons. Speaking to The Hans India, Chittoor district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr M Penchaliah observed that the death of 29 elderly people in Norway after getting vaccinated might have shown the adverse impact here.

Many healthcare workers have been thinking to wait for some more time to study the efficacy and effects of the vaccine before taking it. "We cannot compel anyone to come forward. It is left to their willingness. But we are trying to allay the fears of side effects," he said.