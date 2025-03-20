  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati dist police bag corporate cricket T-20 champion trophy

Tirupati: Tirupati district police team bagged the Mega Corporate Cricket T20 tournament championship by defeating Amara Raja Batteries team.

In the final match held on Wednesday at SV University Tarakarama Stadium, the two teams fought bitterly to win the match and ultimately the police team emerged victorious.

Tournament organiser Cheerla Kiran said in all ten teams participated in the cricket tournament and matches were held after dividing the teams into A and B each five teams.

District SP Harshavardhan Raju congratulated the winning police team and also players of al the teams for their enthusiastic participation. He said the cricket match provided a much needed break to the police men, who are busy with hectic duties and also helped promote sportive spirit. Director Dr P C Rayulu, Sayyad, Siva Sankar Reddy, Cheerla Kiran, Chandra were present.

