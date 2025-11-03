Tirupati energised by IMC Powerstride fitness fest

Tirupati: The pilgrim city woke up to an energetic and vibrant morning on Sunday, filled with power runs, Zumba sessions, and infectious community spirit, as the IMC Powerstride Fitness Fest 2025 was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The event was graced by TUDA Chairman and TTD ex-officio member C Divakar Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, along with SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, Additional SP Ravi Manohar Achari, and several dignitaries.

Organised as part of ‘No Drug Campaign,’ the fest was conducted under the supervision of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in collaboration with IMC Community, police department, and the Municipal Corporation.

The morning brimmed with energy as participants engaged in a Power Run, Zumba, dance performances, fitness challenges, self-defence training for women, and live music. The event drew hundreds of fitness enthusiasts and youth from across Tirupati, reflecting a growing commitment to health and wellness.

Addressing the gathering, TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy urged young people to stay away from substance abuse and adopt sports for a healthy lifestyle. “Young people should avoid addictions and embrace a healthy lifestyle through sports. Everyone must work together to make Tirupati a drug-free city,” he said.

Reddy also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for launching the ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ campaign and lauded Education Minister Nara Lokesh for forming the EAGLE Anti-Narcotics Team.

The event also saw the participation of Tataiah Gunta Gangamma Devasthanam Chairman N Mahesh Yadav, athletes, police officials, and large numbers of enthusiastic citizens.