Tirupati: Ex-professor becomes member of Museum for mankind

Tirupati: Former Professor of Anthropology in SV University Dr A Papa Rao has been nominated as member of 'Rasthriya Manav Sangrahalya Samiti' (Museum for mankind) by Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Minister in charge of Ministry of Culture will be the President (Ex-officio) of the committee which will have six other Ex-officio members besides nine other members.

The tenure of the members would be five years till the Samiti is reconstituted.

Prof Papa Rao has earlier worked as Head, department of Anthropology, Principal, SVU College of Sciences, OSD to Vice Chancellor and Convenor of AP LAWCET and PGLCET.