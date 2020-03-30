Tirupati: Free distribution of rice, red gram begins at Fair Price shops

Tirupati: On the first day of the State-wide free distribution of rice under public distribution system which began on Sunday, 14.46 per cent of 1.64 lakh white ration card holders including Anthyodaya and Annapoorna Scheme beneficiaries availed the supply of essentials including rice and red gram in Chittoor district.

The distribution of free rice which was taken up through 2,900 fair price (FP) shops across the district began at 6 in the morning and went on till 1 pm. The distribution of rice would continue till April 15 to cover all the beneficiaries in the district. The supply includes 5 kg of rice to each member of the family and 1 kg of red gram for each family. While the beneficiaries of Anthyodaya scheme were provided 35 kg of rice and Annapoorna scheme 10 kg of rice.

Long queue of people who are keen on availing free supply of rice in view of the present exigency in the country following the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19, were seen almost at all every fair price shops in the towns and villages where the beneficiaries started pouring in since morning.

It may be noted here that the State government decided to provide free supply of rice three times to provide succor to the poor who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown being observed nationwide to check the spread of deadly Covid-19. The distribution of supplies went on smoothly in the district where the people were seen adhering to social distancing at the FP shops in most places.

District Collector Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta said elaborate arrangements were made for the distribution of essentials involving the ward volunteers and revenue officials to see that all the 1.64 lakh white ration card holders eligible for the free supply avail the benefit.

The beneficiaries can get their free supply of rice and red gram from the FP shops which will function daily from 6 am to 1 pm, he said.

YSRCP MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy took up distribution of 75,000 masks free in Srikalahasti town on Sunday.

In a release, the MLA said that he was providing the masks from his own money to the residents in the town to enhance the precautionary measures against Covid 19.