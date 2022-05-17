Tirupati gears up to celebrate 'Ganga Jatara' today

Tirupati: The pilgrim city is all set to celebrate Ganga jatara, the last major event of the seven-day folk festival in a grand manner on Tuesday. Thousands of people will throng the temple with religious fervour on Tuesday and offer prayers.

Keeping in view the huge crowds, the police department has geared up to deploy additional forces to prevent any untoward incident. The entire temple area will be meticulously monitored by about 500 police personnel.

The temple and its surroundings were under CCTV surveillance. Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy presented Sare at Vesalamma temple in the city as part of the Ganga jatara on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he felt happy for the participation of police department in the Jatara for the first time.

All arrangements were completed for the hassle-free darshan of the goddess on Tuesday. Out of 500 odd police force, one additional SP, six DSPs, 15 Cis, 25 Sis, 250 plus constables along with armed personnel will monitor the security at the temple. He said that if people come across any suspected persons in jatara they should inform the nearby police sleuths or by dialling 100.

He warned of stringent action against those who visit the temple by consuming liquor and creating nuisance or harassing women and others. The SP appealed to the police to be more vigilant on the final day of Jatara and act tough against those involved in anti-social activities. On the penultimate day of the ongoing Jatara, Minister for Energy, Environment and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy offered Sare to the goddess by reaching the temple in a procession.

He was received with temple honours by the priests and provided darshan arrangements. In the evening, the shopkeepers in the city in large numbers reached the temple and presented Sare. Meanwhile, following the tradition, members of the Kaikala family have started proceeding in the city by holding 'Sunnapu Kundalu'. Carrying a pot (Veyyi Kalla Dutta) on their head they go around the city to receive honours from the denizens.