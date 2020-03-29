Tirupati: Government sets 5,000 beds target in each district

Tirupati: The state government has been moving fast with its preparations for facing any type of eventualities arising out the spread of novel coronavirus in the next few days. It has directed all district collectors to make 5,000 beds ready in each district spreading across the district to tackle the increasing number of cases as a precautionary move. On the same lines, quarantine centres are also identified in all constituencies with about 23500 beds to place the foreign returnees and other suspected cases.

In the four state Covid-19 hospitals, the ICU capacity is being increased to 2,680 beds with 330 ventilators are being made available. Apart from this, 13 private medical colleges in all districts are being designated as district special Covid-19 hospitals. The much-needed requirement by health care personnel in this hour of grief is personal protective equipment (PPE). The government has taken care of this aspect and procuring about 5.45 lakh N-95 masks and 1.3 lakh PPEs which will reach the districts in a day or two.

The government is also contemplating to utilise the services of private hospitals and doctors when the need arises by making the required arrangements now itself. A doctor has said that the officials have put forth an idea before them that each hospital has to spare 2-3 beds for isolation purpose. But, the private doctors are saying it would be a better idea to take over entire hospital instead of taking beds in several hospitals as it would spread the virus further.

TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has met the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Tirupati branch committee on Sunday and sought their help. He asked their services in the isolation centres set up anywhere in the city. There is a proposal to set up one isolation centre at TTD's Srinivasam complex. The doctors responded positively but they did not forget to ask for the PPEs and N-95 masks.

Chittoor DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah told The Hans India that PPEs would arrive by Monday. He said that about 90 ventilators are available as of now and trying to procure some more soon. He said a meeting with the private doctors will be held to address all their requirements.

The vice chairperson of AP Chapter of Association of Physicians of India, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, made it clear that they are ready to lend a helping hand to the government in fighting this pandemic and informed the same to the officials.

By appointing a team of senior doctors from private sector various issues may be addressed very soon. "First of all, we have to be trained on the protocols and ready to take up any task in tackling the disease effectively," she asserted.